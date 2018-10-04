Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Persona Q’s Best Relationship Is Meaningful But Bittersweet • Appreciating The Little Things That Go Into Rhythm Games Level Designing • The 2018 Standout Hit Songs Half-Year Check In • Late TAY Retro: Atari 2600 - Kaboom! [TV Commercial]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

