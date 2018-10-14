Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: My Hero Academia, Season 3 - What Worked, What Failed, and Where To Next • 10 Random Pieces Of Advice You Should Probably Follow • Pinball Arcade’s Tables Through The Ages: The 90's (Pt 2) • TAY Retro: Atari 2600 Barnstorming [TV Commercial - NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

