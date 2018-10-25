Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Review: Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories (PS4) • Fighting Games Were Underappreciated On The 3DS • TAY Retro: Tomy - Puck-Man [TV Commercial, JP] • TAY’s Annnual Jack O’ Lantern Carving Event: Request For Submissions



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

