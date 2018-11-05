Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Netflix’s Castlevania Season 2 Is A Hellishly Good Time • Dead Space: Ten Years Later And Still Fantastic • Developer Journal: Day 54 • TAY Retro: Colecovision - “Make Two Kids Happy” [TV Commercial, NA]



