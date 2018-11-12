Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Fallout 76, Online Survival Games And Expectations • Yes, I Do Think Netflix Is Trying To Kill Its Marvel Shows • Developer Journal: Day 58 • TAY Retro: Atari 2600 - Raiders of the Lost Ark [TV Commercial, NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

