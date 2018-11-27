Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Analyzing The Mythology Behind The Persona 3, 4, and 5 Antagonists • How To Win The Omegathon, From Someone Who Probably Won’t Win One • TAY Retro: Atari 2600/5200 - Mario Bros. [TV Commercial, NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

