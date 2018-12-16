Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Infamous: Second Son Just Made Me Want To Replay InFamous 2 • Warped Pipes: I Guess We Need To Talk About Donkey Kong Hockey • BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad’s Firs ED And The Oasis Connection • My Favorite Anime Themes Of 2018



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.