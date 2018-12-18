Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Official AniTAY Winter 2019 Sequel Guide • Developer Journal: Weekly Report #1 • Warped Pipes: How Exactly Does Wrecking Crew Fit Into The Mario Timeline? • Dragon Ball FighterZ, A Toonami-Era Dream Come True



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.