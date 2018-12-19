Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Memories of Persona 4 • Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online Nails The Fundamental Silliness Of Shooters • Land of the Rising Sun - Pt 1 • Warped Pipes: The Story So Far • Retro: Atari 2600 “Phil Hartman” Ice Hockey [TV Commercial, NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.