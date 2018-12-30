Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: My Top Indie and AAA Games of 2018, What Are Yours? • All The Games I Completed In 2018 • Pestulon’s Top 10 Non-AAA Games Of 2018 • Half A Decade Of Watch The Disappearance Of Haruhi Suzumiya



