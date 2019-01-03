Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: My Favorite Anime In Recent Memory • Land of the Rising Sun - Part 2 • Deciding What Anime To Watch • The Wii-U To Switch Ports That No One Asked For (But That We Should Probably Get Anyway)



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.