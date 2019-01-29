Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Mystery Mushroom: Recreating Donkey Kong In Super Mario Maker • Understanding Edith Finch • Spread Your Wings: Forging A Distinctive Brand And Identity As A Creative Talent • TAY Retro: Atari 2600 - “Freeway” [TV Commercial, NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.