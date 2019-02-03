Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: On First Impressions Anthem Is Turning Out To Be Exactly What I Feared It Would Be: A Dull, Repetitive Loot-Shooter • Blazblue In The 3DS • Warped Pipes: How Does The Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. Connect To The Series’ Other Games?



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.