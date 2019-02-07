Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: I Love Games That Encourage Relationship Building • Revisiting Pikmin In A New Way • Spacemon: A Pokemon TRPG: Frontier - Chapter 41: The Troyva Job • TAY Retro: Atari 2600 - Pitfall II: Lost Caverns [TV Commercial, NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.