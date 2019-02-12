Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Warped Pipes: How Does Super Mario Bros. 3 Fit Into The Mario Canon? • The Connection Between Player And Character Choice • TAY Retro: Intellivision - “Micky’s Pick” PlayCable [TV Commercial, NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.