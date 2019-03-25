Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Google’s Stadia Controller Looks Like It Was Generated By An AI • Random Blu-ray review: Princess Arete • Developer Journal Weekly Report #8 • TAY Retro: Multiplatform - Burger Time (Animated) [TV Commercial, NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.