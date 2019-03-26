Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The One Punch Man Workout Explained And Analyzed • Xbox Is Already Winning The Next Generation By Learning From Its Mistakes • TAY Retro: Coleco - “Is This Legal?” Adam [TV Commercial, NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.