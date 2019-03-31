Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Monetization, Fun, And The Grind • Six Predictions For A More Portable Nintendo Switch • Beautiful World of Shogi (Part II): Pieces and Their Movies • TAY Retro: Atari 2600 - Atari 2600 [TV Commercial, FR]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.