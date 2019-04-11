Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Baba Is You. Puzzle Is Hard. Games Is Good • Trading For A Win • Beautiful World Of Shogi (Part IV): Drops, General Rules • TAY Retro: Atari 2600 - Missile Command [TV Commercial, NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.