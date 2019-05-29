Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Brazil of Games: Locadora, Our Gateway Into Gaming • Dark Aether’s Anime Highlights Of Winter 2019 - A Beautiful Song • TAY Retro: Sega Master System - Master System [TV Commercial, NA]

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.