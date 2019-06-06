Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Okay, I’ll Be That Person: I Like Thor: The Dark World • Novi Reviews: Record of Agarest War Mariage • Taking A Look(ing Glass) At Thief: Deadly Shadows... 15 Years Later • Sega Mark III - Space Harrier [TV Commercial, JP]

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.