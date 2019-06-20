Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: On Authenticity • This Joke Finally Comes Full Circle At E3 2019 • When Real Life Ruins Your Nintendo Direct • A Few Words On Ace Academy • The Questions Posed By Google Stadia • Going On An Oculus Quest - Vader Immortal



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.