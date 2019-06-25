Illustration for article titled

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Let’s Talk About That All-New Neon Genesis Evangelion Dub Spacemon: A Pokémon TRPG - Ch. 54: The Meridian Mission, Pt. 1Saying Goodbye To Hunter x HunterLate To The Party With E3 ImpressionsThe Child’s Play Reboot Is Actually Kind Of Awesome

