Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Let’s Talk About That All-New Neon Genesis Evangelion Dub • Spacemon: A Pokémon TRPG - Ch. 54: The Meridian Mission, Pt. 1 • Saying Goodbye To Hunter x Hunter • Late To The Party With E3 Impressions • The Child’s Play Reboot Is Actually Kind Of Awesome



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.