Illustration for article titled

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Geek Is A Dad: Baby Vs Video Games Kizumonogatari: Tekketsu Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray Review 2019 Is The Year I Return To JRPGs Bloodstained’s Suspend Option Is A Welcome Sight Spacemon: A Pokemon TRPG: Frontier - Ch. 56: The Next Step

You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Illustration for article titled

Follow us here.