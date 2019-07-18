Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Playing Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Is Emotionally Brutal In Trump’s America • Gaming While Married: Unravel Two • How Much Should We Really Be Paying For These Classic Games? • Favorite Anisongs of Spring 2019: Day 1



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.