Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Stealth Is A Gentlemen’s Game • Doctorkev’s Spring 2019 Postmortem • The Mystery Mushroom: My Thoughts On Mario Kart Tour After Playing In Closed Beta • How About Some More Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Colors?



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.