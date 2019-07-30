Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Blue Bird Flew Away: A Reflection On Gentleness And Kyoto Animation • I Really Want To Play Outer Wilds But I’m Playing So Many Other Games • Question Of The Day: Fast Food Go-Tos • Discussion: What Music Hits You Right In The Feels?



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.