Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Thanks, Kyoto Animation • Games That Should Come To The Switch • Spacemon: A Pokemon TRPG: Tales & Transmissions - The Last Day • How Long Do I Wait To Replay Return Of The Obra Dinn? • The Yuasa Chronicles: Ping Pong To The Top



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.