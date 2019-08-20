Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Where Dr. Stone Lost Me • Warped Pipes: Let’s Talk About Mario & Wario (AKA The Game Where Mario Wears A Bucket) • I’ve Been Avoiding Beating Final Fantasy VII • Spacemon - A Pokémon TRPG: Tales & Transmissions - Initiation



