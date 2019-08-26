Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Worlds I’d Like To See In Kingdom Hearts • What “How Heavy Are The Dumbells You Lift?” Gets Wrong About Nutrition • It’s Time To Rethink Anime Video Games • My Top 50 Games Of The 2010s: Part 2 - 30 to 11



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.