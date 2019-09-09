Illustration for article titled

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Fallout 76 Is A Good Game With A Bad Identity Crisis Dr. Stone’s Narrative Gamble Saved The Series Spacemon: A Pokemon TRPG: Frontier - Ch 65: Sunset, Pt 3Mechstermination Force Is Just Another Unpolished Indie Kreia’s Conundrums - Lightsabers 

You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.