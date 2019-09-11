Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Baba Is You Endgame Is So Meta I Don’t Know If I’ve Won • Japanese Cookbook 101 - Pt 4: Parfait With Red Bean Paste And Coffee Jelly • My Top 50 Games Of The 2010s: Parth Three: 10 to 1 • Spacemon: Frontier - Ch. 68: A Pinsir In Paradise



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.