Illustration for article titled

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Warped Pipes: Let’s Talk About Toad’s Solo Adventure In Wario’s Woods Kizumongatari: Nekketsu Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Review My Top 50 Games Of The 2010s: Part 4: Best Of The RestThe Book of M Breathes Life Into The Post-Apocalypse Genre

You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Illustration for article titled

Follow us here.