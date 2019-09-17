Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Dororo: The AniTAY Review • Clock Tower Is The Best Horror Game Unofficially Starring Jennifer Connelly • What Happened To The Legend Of Grimrock Series? • TAY Retro: NES - Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!! [TV Commercial, NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Advertisement