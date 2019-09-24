Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Promare: The AniTAY Review • Netflix’s Ultraman Made Me Feel Like A Kid Again • How is Doom Still So Incredible? • TAY Retro: Popy/Bandai - Space Cobra: The PsychoGun Handheld [TV Commercial, JP]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Advertisement