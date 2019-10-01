Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Naruto And Condor The Ninja Ostrich; Or How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bird • Most Great Games Are Old, And It Feels. • TAY Retro: Famicom - Urban Champion And Clu Clu Land [TV Commercial, JP]

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Advertisement