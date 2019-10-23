Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Social Anxieties And A Silent Voice • Does Jedi: Fallen Order Herald The Death Of F2P Monetisation In AAA Games? • TAY Retro: Famicom - Senjou no Ookami (Commando) [TV Commercial, JP]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement