Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Gamer Diary: Link’s Awakening • Spacemon: A Pokemon TRPG - Frontier: Chapter 72: Ghosts of the Frontier, Part 4 • TAY Retro: Atari 520ST - Atari 520 ST Discovery Pack [TV Commercial, UK ]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement