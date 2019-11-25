I'm really feeling it!
Narelle Ho Sang
Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: KonoSuba: Legend of Crimson: The AniTAY Review A Feast A TAY: Thanksgiving Side Dish Tournament: Round 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19TAY Retro: Famicom - Mighty Bomb Jack [TV Commercial, JP]

