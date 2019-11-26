Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: A Prelude To Arrowverse’s “Crisis On Infinite Earths” • A Feast A TAY: Thanksgiving Side Dish Tournament: Round 20 and 21 • TAY Retro: Famicom - Super Mario Bros 2 (The Lost Levels) and The Legend of Zelda [TV Commercial, JP]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement