Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Cygames Won’t Let Me Max Out Melody In Dragalia Lost • Radiant Lives Up To Its Namesake In This Heartwarming Finale (Mid-Season Review) • TAY Retro: Food - 7-UP Pac- Man [TV Commercial, NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement