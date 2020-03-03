Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: My Hero Academia The Movie: Heroes Rising Review • Backlog Files: Alan Wake, American Nightmare / Amnesia, Dark Descent • TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System- Othello / Double Player Wireless Controller [TV Commercial, NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement