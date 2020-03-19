Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Album Review: Babymetal Traverses the Metal Galaxy • My Return To AAA Games Episode 4: The Witcher 3 Is A Huge Disappointment • TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - The Guardian Legend [TV Commercial, NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement