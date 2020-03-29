Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Genre Reconstruction, Genuineness, and the Paradox of Change in The Quintessential Quintuplets • Game Diary: Mega Update #7 • TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - Toys R Us “The World’s Biggest Selection of Nintendo” [TV Commercial, NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement