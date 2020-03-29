I'm really feeling it!
I'm really feeling it!
Narelle Ho Sang
Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Genre Reconstruction, Genuineness, and the Paradox of Change in The Quintessential Quintuplets Game Diary: Mega Update #7 TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - Toys R Us “The World’s Biggest Selection of Nintendo” [TV Commercial, NA]

