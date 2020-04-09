I'm really feeling it!
ShopSubscribe
I'm really feeling it!
Narelle Ho Sang
Filed to:Talk Amongst Yourselves
Talk Amongst YourselvesTAY
22
Save

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: An Open Letter to Whoever’s In Charge of Netflix’s Anime Distribution Backlog Files: Blue Estate TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [TV Commercial, NA]

Advertisement

You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter