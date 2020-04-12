I'm really feeling it!
ShopSubscribe
I'm really feeling it!
Narelle Ho Sang
Filed to:Talk Amongst Yourselves
Talk Amongst YourselvesTAY
11
Save

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Some Casual Thoughts On Onward If Anime Studios Were Car Brands, Part 1 (Of How Many Of These I Can Think Of) TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - Mega Man Deux [TV Commercial, FR]

Advertisement

You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter