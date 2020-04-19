Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Hi-Score Girl: A Nostalgia Bob-omb That’ll Break Your Heart • Backlog Files: Cibele, Crosscode • TAY Retro: Sega Master System - “Go On, Do Us A Favor” California Games and Golden Axe [TV Commercial, UK]

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



