Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Kreia’s Conundrums - Codes • Dark Aether’s Top Anime Theme Songs From Winter 2020 - Aether Is Not Easy, Breezy Edition • TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - Sky Shark [TV Commercial, NA]

Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement