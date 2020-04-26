Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: My Understanding Of Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Story and Ending • Stinolez’s Seasonal Roundup [Winter 2020] • TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - The Kids These Days Tetris [TV Commercial, NA]

Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement