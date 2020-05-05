Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Low Impact Gaming • Translating Japanese Cookbooks: Orange Tiramisu • Developer Journal Mega Update #8 • TAY Retro: Sega Master System - Kujaku O (SpellCaster) [TV Commercial, JP]

Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement